Snow winds down tonight as the worst of the wind will be moving out

**Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland through this evening**

**High Wind Warning for western Siouxland through this evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gusty winds and snow showers dominated the weather day for our Thursday.

The system that’s giving us this wintry combination will be moving out in the coming hours.

Until then, a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning will be in effect into the early part of the night.

Expect most of the snow to be moving east as we approach midnight with the wind slowly settling down during the night with lows in the upper 20s.

Friday will start with clouds but then those clouds will be decreasing through the rest of the day with highs in the upper 40s and a northwest wind that will still be strong but not nearly as gusty as the last couple of days.

Saturday will turn a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

A few more clouds will be moving in on Sunday, but high temperatures will continue to climb as we top out in the low 60s.

The middle of next week could again give us chances of some rain and maybe even thunderstorms.

