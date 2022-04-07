Advertisement

Snow winds down tonight as the worst of the wind will be moving out

High Wind Warning
High Wind Warning(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland through this evening**

**High Wind Warning for western Siouxland through this evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gusty winds and snow showers dominated the weather day for our Thursday.

The system that’s giving us this wintry combination will be moving out in the coming hours.

Until then, a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning will be in effect into the early part of the night.

Expect most of the snow to be moving east as we approach midnight with the wind slowly settling down during the night with lows in the upper 20s.

Friday will start with clouds but then those clouds will be decreasing through the rest of the day with highs in the upper 40s and a northwest wind that will still be strong but not nearly as gusty as the last couple of days.

Saturday will turn a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

A few more clouds will be moving in on Sunday, but high temperatures will continue to climb as we top out in the low 60s.

The middle of next week could again give us chances of some rain and maybe even thunderstorms.

I’ll be taking a closer look at that 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado fighting for his life, family says
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Sioux City police found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of 16th Street...
16-year-old injured in Sioux City shooting released from hospital, suspect still at large

Latest News

KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/7/22
Occasional rain and snow showers Thursday with blustery winds continuing
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/7/22
Occasional rain and snow showers Thursday with blustery winds continuing
Some snow to mix in with rain as gusty winds continue
Some snow to mix in with rain as gusty winds continue
KTIV Wind Alerts 4/6/22
Blustery winds continue with occasional light showers