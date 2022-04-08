Ag Secretary: No known cases of bird flu human transmission, but ‘theoretical risk’ remains

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Secretary Mike Naig was at Morningside University Friday to visit the school’s greenhouse for the first time, but the conversation quickly went to the bird flu.

Bottom line? The secretary says there have been zero reported cases of the flu jumping to humans, but there is a risk it could happen.

The bird flu, known as “high path,” has been spotted at sites in Iowa.

We know of cases in Buena Vista and Clark counties. Here’s the secretary when asked about possible human infections.

“I think that’s always a theoretical risk. And it’s important. And that’s why we do say and we continue to say that there are no known cases. And if that were to change, then we would tell folks, but that is the case,” said Naig.

The Department of Agriculture does not release the exact locations of infected poultry sites. Other poultry farmers in the area are notified, but neighbors without poultry aren’t informed by the state.

Here’s the secretary when asked about disclosing the specific sites.

“Yeah, we give county-level information, there is a privacy concern. And of course, operationally, we need to be able to work around those sites in a way that we’re unimpeded,” said Naig.

Naig says the state is trying to avoid a repeat of 2015 when a bird flu moved from farm to farm causing catastrophic damage. Right now, Naig says commercial birds are likely becoming infected from contact with wild birds, not other birds from farms.

Amaranth plant

The secretary heard from students growing various crops, including a rare plant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo called amaranth.

About 17 pounds of the plant were harvested today. In fact, each plant can be harvested four times a semester.

“And there’s a huge market in Sioux City for amaranth. So yeah, we get to bring their home food back to them in Sioux City. So it’s a unique opportunity,” said Joshua Tibbits, a Morningside student.

