Book Lovers’ Sale returns to Sioux City after a two year hiatus

Shoppers take a glance at a large table of books at the 2022 Book Lovers' Book Sale
Shoppers take a glance at a large table of books at the 2022 Book Lovers' Book Sale(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time since the pandemic began, the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library are having their annual book lovers’ sale.

The book sale is back from a two year hiatus, and has more than 80,000 volumes of books and recordings. That’s more than double the number of items in past years, making this year’s sale the largest one yet.

The sale runs through April 16, with various hours that can be found on the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library’s Facebook page.

Board members say there are a lot of items for sale, which means, there’s something for everyone.

“We have 80 to 100,000 books, DVDs, vinyl records, books on tape, everything you can think of. Children’s books, picture books, chapter books, young teens, all kinds of cookbooks, arts and crafts, tons of stuff. So we’re very excited to get them out on tables,” said Candice Nash, Friends of the Sioux City Public Library Board Member.

The sale in happening in the upper level of what used to be Yonkers in the Southern Hills Mall.

Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library to support the Sioux City Public Library in various ways throughout the year.

