City Of Wisner Reports High Levels of Nitrate in Water System

WISNER, Nebraska (KTIV) -The City of Wisner, Nebraska is reporting high levels of nitrate in the water. They are the second Siouxland water system to recently announce high nitrates in a water system.

In a Facebook post, the city says that the water should not be consumed by infants under 6 months, pregnant women, or nursing mothers. They do say that adults and children over 6 months can drink the tap water, however, if you have specific health concerns, you may consult with your doctor.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.