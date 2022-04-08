City Of Wisner Reports High Levels of Nitrate in Water System
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WISNER, Nebraska (KTIV) -The City of Wisner, Nebraska is reporting high levels of nitrate in the water. They are the second Siouxland water system to recently announce high nitrates in a water system.
In a Facebook post, the city says that the water should not be consumed by infants under 6 months, pregnant women, or nursing mothers. They do say that adults and children over 6 months can drink the tap water, however, if you have specific health concerns, you may consult with your doctor.
