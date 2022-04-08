Inflation and dry conditions adding more challenges for Siouxland farmers as they prepare to plant this spring

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is finally Spring which means planting season has arrived for Siouxland farmers. Inflation and dry conditions are making farmers nervous heading into this growing season.

Prices for materials that are commonly used for fertilizing farmland are up nearly 30% since the turn of the year according to CNBC, and those rising costs are causing many farmers to reconsider how much they plant this spring.

“You know as we look at input costs, it is outrageous compared to normal, now luckily grain prices have inflated along with that, and so a good share of this is offset, but for these high of grain prices farmers are looking at mediocre profitability,” said Dan Rohde, farmer.

The inflation doesn’t stop with fertilizer there has also been a major increase in diesel fuel prices and supply chain shortages for receiving parts needed for planting.

“Certain things like casting parts and stuff like that are starting to get tough to get. I actually spoke with another farmer yesterday about some planter parts that are starting to get short now and they’ve been told things won’t be in until June. So, yep. things are getting tight,” said Rohde.

On top of rising costs, Siouxland farmers are also dealing with extreme drought conditions.

With drought conditions all across Siouxland many farmers are holding off on planting this spring until more moisture is in the ground. In order to successfully grow corn farmers have to look at the soil temperatures as well as the moisture levels. Right now the ground is still too cold and farmers are still hoping for more rain.

“Well the biggest concern I have right now is soil compaction. We didn’t have the moisture to fracture the soil so we are looking at a lot harder soil than we do most of the time, obviously that moisture level makes a difference and so I am kind of looking at this like something that guys need to think about what they are doing for tillage and moisture loss and all that,” said Rohde.

Rohde says that farmers still have time to plant within the next month, but as we near June seed needs to be in the ground in order to make the harvest.

