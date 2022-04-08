Advertisement

Lawmaker who advised S.D. attorney general Ravnsborg recuses on impeachment

South Dakota congressman recuses himself from voting on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's...
South Dakota congressman recuses himself from voting on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's impeachment(AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker who said he gave legal advice to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following a fatal car accident says he will not vote on whether to impeach Ravnsborg when the House convenes next week.

Republican Rep. Scott Odenbach sent a letter to the House speaker which says he plans to recuse himself from the vote and won’t attend the proceedings in Pierre Tuesday.

Odenbach, who at the time was running for the House seat he eventually won, says Ravnsborg reached out to him for input on a public statement that was released two days after the attorney general struck and killed Joe Boever, a pedestrian who was walking along a rural highway in September 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Sioux City bar
Iowa man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial
Fire Crews respond to fire at cafe in Correctionville, Iowa
Multiple Departments Battle Fire At Cafe in Correctionville

Latest News

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District offers contract to Chad Janzen.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton offers contract for new superintendent
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday afternoon to help ease the pain at the pump...
President Biden to visit Des Moines next week
Eddie Tipton is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots...
Parole revoked for Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging