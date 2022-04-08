A little warmth to return throughout the weekend

**Red Flag Warning for western Siouxland Saturday noon to 8 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw the sunshine return to Siouxland although it still stayed quite windy and temperatures were still decently below average.

The clearer skies that returned today will continue tonight on what will be chilly night in the low 20s with the wind finally settling down better.

We’ll see a nice amount of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s for many of us with a south wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

That wind will once again create a fire danger and western Siouxland will be in a Red Flag Warning Saturday from noon to 8 pm.

Skies will stay partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s with a southeast wind shifting to the west at about 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Monday will stay decently mild as well with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Changes begin on Monday night as a storm system will be approaching and chances of showers will begin.

We’ll continue with a slight chance of showers Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Then better chances of showers and thunderstorms will get going for Tuesday night and the middle part of the workweek.

I’ll have a complete look at your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.