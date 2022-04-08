Multiple Departments Battle Fire At Cafe in Correctionville

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a cafe in Correctionville, Iowa. The fire started shortly after 7:30 am, Friday at Liz’s Cafe and Spirits.

According to a Correctionville Fire Captain, the building is a total loss and there were no injuries reported. Also, no one was in the building when the fire started.

The owner of Liz’s Cafe and Spirits said she was at home when the fire broke out and a neighbor told her that the cafe was on fire.

Firefighters are still on the scene monitoring hotspots but the fire is under control.

