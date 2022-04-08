Advertisement

Multiple Departments Battle Fire At Cafe in Correctionville

Fire Crews respond to fire at cafe in Correctionville, Iowa
Fire Crews respond to fire at cafe in Correctionville, Iowa(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a cafe in Correctionville, Iowa. The fire started shortly after 7:30 am, Friday at Liz’s Cafe and Spirits.

According to a Correctionville Fire Captain, the building is a total loss and there were no injuries reported. Also, no one was in the building when the fire started.

The owner of Liz’s Cafe and Spirits said she was at home when the fire broke out and a neighbor told her that the cafe was on fire.

Firefighters are still on the scene monitoring hotspots but the fire is under control.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Sioux City bar
Iowa man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial
An Arial view of Rembrandt Enterprises north of Storm Lake, Iowa
Iowa Workforce Development Reports Mass Layoff At Buena Vista County Egg Factory

Latest News

Eddie Tipton is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots...
Parole revoked for Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
Pender officials report nitrate levels have returned to safe consumption
Pender, NE water safe to drink again
City of Wisner reports high levels of nitrates in the water system.
City Of Wisner Reports High Levels of Nitrate in Water System