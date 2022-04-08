Advertisement

Parole revoked for Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging

Eddie Tipton is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots...
Eddie Tipton is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots from multiple U.S. States(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots has had his parole revoked after he got into trouble in prison just before his scheduled release.

The Iowa Board of Parole approved Eddie Tipton for release in January for good behavior, after he had served nearly five years of his 25-year sentence. The board reversed its decision and rescinded his parole in March after a major disciplinary incident occurred and prison officials recommended revocation of his parole.

Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to ongoing criminal conduct and was ordered to repay $2.2 million in ill-gotten winnings from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Sioux City bar
Iowa man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial
An Arial view of Rembrandt Enterprises north of Storm Lake, Iowa
Iowa Workforce Development Reports Mass Layoff At Buena Vista County Egg Factory

Latest News

Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
Pender officials report nitrate levels have returned to safe consumption
Pender, NE water safe to drink again
Fire Crews respond to fire at cafe in Correctionville, Iowa
Multiple Departments Battle Fire At Cafe in Correctionville
City of Wisner reports high levels of nitrates in the water system.
City Of Wisner Reports High Levels of Nitrate in Water System