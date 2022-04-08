Pender, NE water safe to drink again

PENDER, Neb. (KTIV) - Pender, Nebraska officials report that the water is safe to drink as nitrate levels stabilize.

Earlier this month, the town of Pender reported that the drinking water had high levels of nitrate. Pender Utilities Supervisor Chris Brader reported that tests show nitrate levels have returned to safe consumption levels.

Earlier this week, officials recommended pregnant and nursing mothers and infants under six months old to avoid drinking the water. No illnesses were reported.

