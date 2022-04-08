President Biden to visit Des Moines next week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden will speak in Des Moines on Tuesday, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Des Moines Register reports Biden is expected to speak about his economic agenda, touting his infrastructure law. The law will bring millions to Iowa for roads, bridges and broadband.

It’ll be President Biden’s first trip to Iowa since before the 2020 election.

Details about when and where he will be speaking have not yet been released.

