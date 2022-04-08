Sergeant Bluff-Luton offers contract for new superintendent

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District offers contract for a new superintendent.

The SB-L Board of Education offered the superintendent contract to Mr. Chad Janzen.

Janzen is currently the supintendent at Rock Valley Community Schools. He has been with that school for 11 years.

SB-L expects Janzen’s first day on July 1, following final approval at a future school board meeting on April 11.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.