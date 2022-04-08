Advertisement

Staying pretty windy with decreasing cloud cover Friday

KTIV Fire Risk 4/8/22
KTIV Fire Risk 4/8/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
**Red Flag Warning for western Siouxland Friday afternoon and evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After seeing some rain and snow showers over the past couple of days, we are seeing the moisture from that refreeze in spots on our roadways this morning.

Use some caution as you head out this morning for the commute!

It remains blustery out there and the wind will stay with us through the day.

One good thing is that the gusts will not be as strong, but steady winds will still be in the 15 to 30 miles per hour range.

Cloud cover will be decreasing through the day with afternoon temperatures topping out near 50 degrees.

Humidity levels will be low in western Siouxland so fire risk will be raised in the afternoon and evening.

The wind will finally be calming down tonight with a pretty nice weekend up ahead.

More on that through the day on News 4.

