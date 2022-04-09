Advertisement

57th Sioux City Relays kicks off at Morningside University

By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the track season here athletes are looking forward to showing off what they got on the oval against their peers. Plenty of sprinters runners and throwers got their chance to do that at the Sioux City Relays.

In the Men’s Hammer Throw, Morningside’s Jonah Gleason led off the event with a 36-meter throw and would end the day in 21st place.

Over to the Women’s 100-Meter Dash, Northwestern’s Natalie Lausen edge’s out Buena Vista’s Kylie Johnston by .02 seconds, 13.07 to 13.09, to win their heat. Both will be moving on to the final event on Saturday.

Taking a look at the Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles, another Mustang making an impact on their home track, Sophomore Austin ran a 15.38 to lead the field heading into the finals. That also marked his best time ever in the event.

And finally some hardware was handed out today, one of the GPACs best long-distance runners and Mustangs own Kristine Honomichl finished in first in the Women’s 5,000-Meter run. She finished with a time of 18:22, which was a full minute ahead of the rest of the heat.

The final day of this years SC Relays kicks off on Saturday at 8:00 am with the high school divisions.

