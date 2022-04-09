Camp High Hopes provides Easter fun for all ages and abilities at Easter Egg-Stravaganza

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Children of all ages and abilities had a fun-filled day at Camp High Hopes on Saturday where they participated in lots of fun Easter activities.

Campers, friends and families celebrated the spring season with sensory, accessible, and disability-friendly Easter egg hunts.

Kids could make their own Easter basket along with other arts and crafts. There was also a bounce house and a petting zoo with baby goats. Smiles The Bunny was bouncing around to take pictures and interact with the kids.

Camp High Hopes says the goal is to provide a fun environment, which is inclusive of all abilities.

“Those giant Easter egg hunts that are open to the public are great for so many people. But we want to specialize in those Easter egg hunts for you know, sensory-friendly, slower paced Easter egg hunts. That way, everybody can participate and get those Easter eggs, you know, that surprise of Easter eggs,” said Sarah Morgan, Camp High Hopes Executive Director.

Camp High Hopes is also gearing up for Summer camp. More information about registration and other activities can be found on the Camp High Hopes website.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.