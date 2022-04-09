Advertisement

Kids hunt for easter eggs at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 17th Annual Easter egg hunt

After searching for some eggs, kids got to enjoy some snacks and goodies
After searching for some eggs, kids got to enjoy some snacks and goodies
By Nick Reis
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sioux City held its 17th annual Easter egg hunt today, to give local children a fun way to get into the holiday spirit.

Kids of all ages were invited to find 12 eggs of their own, as well as enjoy some snacks and goodies in the church gymnasium. The event also featured an Easter basket raffle.

The event also helped promote Vacation Bible School -- a week long summer day camp for kids focusing on religious studies.

