Muskies weather the Storm pick up win in shootout

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers needed a win to stay in the hunt for the Anderson cup and they did just that. Owen McLaughlin picked up two first period goals and Dylan Gratton added another in the first to give the Muskies a 3-0 lead.

Then began the slow comeback of the Storm scoring 2 goals in the second, and one in the third to force overtime. After neither team scored in the extra period the Musketeers won the shootout to win 4-3.

Now Sioux City trails the Storm by just 7 points or 3.5 games, the two teams will face off once again Saturday night at Tri-City.

