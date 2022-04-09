Advertisement

Nebraska GOP picks Mike Flood as special election candidate

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Republican Party Executive Committee announced on Saturday that State Senator Mike Flood will be its nominee for the special election on June 28 to fill the vacancy in the First Congressional District.

Flood is a conservative Republican from Norfolk, Nebraska. Currently, he is a State Senator representing District 19.

Flood is the founder of Flood Communications and leads the News Channel Nebraska radio and television network.

Flood will be facing off against fellow State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.

Pansing Brooks serves as a State Senator for District 28.

The special election is set for June 28, the same date as Jeff Fortenberry’s sentencing in California after being convicted of lying to the FBI. The winner of the special election will serve until the end of Fortenberry’s term in January 2023.

The special election will be the second of three votes cast for Nebraska’s next First District Congressional seat this year. The first will be in the May 10 primary — because of the timing, Fortenberry’s name will still appear on that ballot — then the special election on June 28, and finally the November 8 general election to decide who fills the seat for the next term in January.

