North High School students raise just over $14,000 for UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at North High School hosted their Dance Marathon event on Friday night to raise money for UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s and the Children’s Miracle Network.

The students have hosted events all year to raise money, with their final push coming from Friday night’s Dance Marathon event.

There was laughter, games, and dancing, but it all was for a bigger cause.

Dance Marathon is an organization on North High School’s campus, that raises money to support more than 24,000 pediatric patients at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

“Something I love about Dance Marathon is, it’s months of like, work, you know. We started in October and all the way until today. And I just liked that it’s something that I’m consistently working at, and that we get to, like, come up with so many ideas to raise money for the kids,” said Aphraditie Hancock, North High School Senior.

The students raised money throughout local events during the entire school year, like Pizza Ranch nights, Children’s Miracle Network balloon sales, and a coffee and donuts sale.

The goal was to raise $13,000, and Friday’s Dance Marathon was the final push. 100% of the proceeds go directly to the hospital, to provide treatments and a comfortable hospital experience.

“A child that stays in our hospital or clinic receives a book or a stuffed animal, again, just to make it a little bit more welcoming. It’s obviously not the most ideal environment. So if we can make it feel just a little bit more comfortable or a little bit more at home, that’s the goal every single day,” said Allison Kjar, Development & Communication Specialist, Children’s Miracle Network.

The students even got to dance with some patients from St. Luke’s, and hear their personal stories.

“You can see in news stories and pictures and Facebook posts, but it really doesn’t hit home until you see the impact that you’re making, the beds that they say in in the NICU, and the care and the services that they’re getting for different illnesses. And it really is just eye opening when you’re meeting the families in person to see where your donations and your hard work and your money are going,” said Kjar.

The parents of patients say there are sometimes no words to explain their appreciation for events like Dance Marathon. The money raised gives their own children another chance at life.

“We’re thankful for kids like this. And anybody I guess, in this nature who raises money, because without you guys, my daughter wouldn’t be able to accomplish the things that she does,” said Taylor Baker, mother of a patient at Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s.

The students successfully exceeded their goal and raised a total of $14,093.05. All of the money raised goes directly to UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network to buy books, toys, equipment, and provide treatment for the children.

