Police respond to shooting in central Norfolk, NE; Suspect in custody

Norfolk police department respond to shooting on Phillip Avenue and a suspect is in custody
Norfolk police department respond to shooting on Phillip Avenue and a suspect is in custody(Source: Pixabay)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk Police Department responds to a shooting on Phillip Ave. Saturday morning.

At 7:55, Norfolk received a call for reports of shots fired on the 1000th block of Phillip Avenue. An NPD officer reports that several bullets hit a home.

Norfolk police say that have identified a suspect. They also say the suspect is now in custody.

No injuries were reported. The Norfolk Police Department say they are still investigating the situation.

