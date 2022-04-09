Police respond to shooting in central Norfolk, NE; Suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk Police Department responds to a shooting on Phillip Ave. Saturday morning.

At 7:55, Norfolk received a call for reports of shots fired on the 1000th block of Phillip Avenue. An NPD officer reports that several bullets hit a home.

Norfolk police say that have identified a suspect. They also say the suspect is now in custody.

No injuries were reported. The Norfolk Police Department say they are still investigating the situation.

