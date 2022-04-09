Sioux City Boy Scouts collect food from neighborhoods for Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s Boy Scouts teamed up with the Food Bank of Siouxland today to help give back to the less fortunate.

On Saturday, local Boy Scouts across Siouxland collected food items for their Scouting for Food event, which has been held by Boy Scouts across the country for nearly 40 years.

“This is just a great opportunity to team up with the local food banks and food pantries to help out those in need that we see every day,” said Dan Locke, Senior District Executive for the Boy Scouts of America Mid-America Council.

Scouting for Food takes place over two weeks.

Boy Scouts go around their neighborhoods and put stickers on neighbors’ doors to advertise the collection. Scouts picked up some of the food from people’s doorsteps -- or it could be dropped off at collection sites.

Then, the items were delivered to the Food Bank, where they get distributed to the community.

The Food Bank of Siouxland received nearly 36-hundred pounds of food because of the effort. Along with giving back, Scouting for Food gives boy scouts an opportunity to spend time together and build comraderie.

“It’s really something really fun to come together and hang out and bicker with each other,” said Garrett Thompson, an Eagle Scout in Troop 208. “And then just know that we’re helping out our community. And also just know that a lot of people are benefitting from what we’re doing today.”

With events like this one, the Boy Scouts are putting their slogan to work: do a good turn daily.

