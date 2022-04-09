Social service agency working to eliminate trash bags in foster care system

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When kids are first placed into foster care, or when they transition to a new home, they often have to move their clothes in trash bags.

One social service agency is hoping to change that situation. Siouxland Foster Closet recently achieved non-profit status and launched its “closet comfort care program.”

Through the program, foster kids will be given a duffel or other bag to put clothes, toiletries and toys.

Each Woodbury County Department of Human Services caseworker also received a bag from the non-profit, meaning even those kids who unexpectedly leave won’t do so with a trash bag.

“So in all these things that we’re doing, we want to show them dignity, we want to show them their value to show them they’re loved. We want to say their names and look them in the eyes and give them things that they can call their own,” said Rochelle Pfeifer, the agency’s director.

Any foster parent can shop at the Siouxland Foster Closet for free. The store also has clothes, toys, car seats and other items found in a boutique style store.

