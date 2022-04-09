Advertisement

South Sioux City Fire Department responds to fire on West 22nd Street

By Nathan Bauman
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Fire Department were called for a structure at 609 West 22nd St.

The SSCFD responded to a call at 5:56 Friday night for a fire at a single-story apartment building. Firefighters at the scene extinguished the fire near a kitchen area.

According to the fire department, no one is reported to be injured. They also say that the building is uninhabitable.

South Sioux City Fire Department got assistance from the Sioux City Fire Department to help put out the fire. The Red Cross also assisted the residents.

The South Sioux City Fire Department has not disclosed what caused the fire.

