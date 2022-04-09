Southern winds roll through Siouxland with a bit of warmth returning over the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We cleared the skies and welcomed a bit of warmth to the region to start the weekend in Siouxland. Highs this afternoon rose into the upper 50s and 60s with a strong southeastern wind between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, the wind will settle some with increasing cloud cover overhead. Overnight lows will stay rather mild near 40 degrees for many Siouxlanders.

Sunday more cloud cover will be sticking around with more clouds than sun expected in the afternoon. The winds will also pick back up by tomorrow afternoon from the northwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Highs tomorrow are expected to get into the low to mid 60s.

Looking towards the work week we have a few different chances for rain fall with mild temperatures sticking around as well. For a complete look at our forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening.

