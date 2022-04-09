Advertisement

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Police were called to Uncle Dave's Bar for a shots fired call.
Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Sioux City bar
Fire Crews respond to fire at cafe in Correctionville, Iowa
Multiple Departments Battle Fire At Cafe in Correctionville
Iowa man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
North High School students reveal their total fundraising amount raised for Dance Marathon.
North High School students raise just over $14,000 for UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network
Deputies in Florida arrested two people and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and mistreated...
Pair arrested in possession of drugs, stolen vehicles and neglected animals, police say
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon seeks to overturn union win, says vote was tainted