Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DCI arrest man for first degree murder Saturday evening

POMEROY, Iowa (KTIV) - Calhoun County authorities, along with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, are investigating a homicide which led to an arrest.

At 4:25 Saturday night, Calhoun County dispatch received a call about a male who was shot at 210 S. Ontario St. in Pomeroy, Iowa.

Investigators report that 66-year-old Michael Hinners shot 59-year-old Anthony Hinners in the chest. First responders reported Anthony Hinners dead at the scene

Michael Hinners was booked into Caroll County Jail. Authorities charged Hinners with first degree murder.

