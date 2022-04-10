Fiddler Creek MX in Homer, NE kicks off first races of the year

HOMER, Neb. (KTIV) - Motor sports fans, and athletes, were in for a big weekend as Homer, Nebraska’s Fiddler Creek M-X held its first races of the year.

Fiddler Creek MX in Homer kicked off its competition season this weekend with a big racing event. This weekend-long event has been held for over 20 years, and gives racers of all ages a chance to get out on the track and compete.

“Anyone from four years to 50 years old,” said Zack Archer, a professional dirt bike rider in the 450 Pro class. “We have professionals, intermediates, novice, I mean every class. ATVs. Everyone here is welcome to ride.”

Riders and their families come out for the entire weekend to camp out, meet other riders and have a great time.

“Motorcross is a family,” said Archer. “Everyone here is willing to help everybody. And, you know, events like this, we had a record crowd. We have 360 entries this weekend, so it’s the biggest one we’ve ever had here. And after everything we’ve been through with COVID, being outside enjoying the nice weather is the best thing we can do.”

Racers and their families arrive at the track Friday, and set up camp. They get to practice on Saturday, while new riders have the opportunity to get lessons from the pros. Races are held all day on Sunday.

Although the track shuts down the week leading up to competition so that it can be prepared, riders are able to visit throughout the year and tear up some dirt.

Fiddler Creek MX holds these competitions 3 times throughout the warmer months. Along with this one in April, it will hold weekend-long competition events in June, and on Labor Day Weekend.

