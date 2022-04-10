Advertisement

June E. Nylen Cancer Center hosts ‘Rock The Cure’ benefit concert to raise funds for new PET scanner

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The June E. Nylen Cancer Center hosted its “Rock The Cure” benefit concert Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to raise funds for an important piece of new equipment.

The money from sponsorship and ticket sales went toward funding a new PET scanner at the cancer center, to help more patients in their cancer journey.

“The new PET scanner is a state of the art, it actually just came on the market a couple of years ago, it’s specific for oncology. So we’re really excited to be bringing it to the cancer center to position us for taking care of patients in the future,” said Christie Finnegan, June E. Nylen Cancer Center Marketing & Fund Development Manager.

The June E. Nylen Cancer Center treated more than 7,600 patients from 15 counties this past year.

The PET scanner is an important tool for diagnosing and staging cancer, which is crucial to help patients eventually win the battle.

“The Cancer Center has saved my life. I go there every two weeks. I’ve had 77 cancer treatment or chemo treatments. I’ve had 42 radiation treatments. They’re like my friends. They’re they know who I am. They know who my kids are. They know what I’ve been through,” said Katy Lias, Six-Year June E. Nylen Cancer Center Patient.

Lias is battling stage 4 colon cancer that has metastasized to her lungs and esophagus. Without the PET scanner, she wouldn’t have know her cancer was spreading.

“I mean, without it, I wouldn’t have found several of the cancer spots that I had because it was diagnosed in one spot and then metastasize elsewhere we wouldn’t have known,” said Lias.

The community came out to enjoy The Spazmatics band for some rocking 80′s music. It was a night to celebrate what’s to come at the cancer center.

“It’s no laughing matter. We have to take it seriously going into the future. But tonight was a celebration of all those good things to come,” said Finnegan.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Crews respond to fire at cafe in Correctionville, Iowa
Multiple Departments Battle Fire At Cafe in Correctionville
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District offers contract to Chad Janzen.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton offers contract for new superintendent

Latest News

Suspect arrested after Saturday morning shooting
Suspect arrested after Saturday morning shooting
Caregiver assists a patient with Right At Home
‘They just want to be able to walk a little further each day’ - In-home care promotes patient safety and independence
Right At Home provides in-home care in Siouxland
Rock The Cure benefit concert