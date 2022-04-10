June E. Nylen Cancer Center hosts ‘Rock The Cure’ benefit concert to raise funds for new PET scanner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The June E. Nylen Cancer Center hosted its “Rock The Cure” benefit concert Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to raise funds for an important piece of new equipment.

The money from sponsorship and ticket sales went toward funding a new PET scanner at the cancer center, to help more patients in their cancer journey.

“The new PET scanner is a state of the art, it actually just came on the market a couple of years ago, it’s specific for oncology. So we’re really excited to be bringing it to the cancer center to position us for taking care of patients in the future,” said Christie Finnegan, June E. Nylen Cancer Center Marketing & Fund Development Manager.

The June E. Nylen Cancer Center treated more than 7,600 patients from 15 counties this past year.

The PET scanner is an important tool for diagnosing and staging cancer, which is crucial to help patients eventually win the battle.

“The Cancer Center has saved my life. I go there every two weeks. I’ve had 77 cancer treatment or chemo treatments. I’ve had 42 radiation treatments. They’re like my friends. They’re they know who I am. They know who my kids are. They know what I’ve been through,” said Katy Lias, Six-Year June E. Nylen Cancer Center Patient.

Lias is battling stage 4 colon cancer that has metastasized to her lungs and esophagus. Without the PET scanner, she wouldn’t have know her cancer was spreading.

“I mean, without it, I wouldn’t have found several of the cancer spots that I had because it was diagnosed in one spot and then metastasize elsewhere we wouldn’t have known,” said Lias.

The community came out to enjoy The Spazmatics band for some rocking 80′s music. It was a night to celebrate what’s to come at the cancer center.

“It’s no laughing matter. We have to take it seriously going into the future. But tonight was a celebration of all those good things to come,” said Finnegan.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.