Mustangs, Chargers split DH, Briar Cliff baseball swept by Doane

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside and Briar Cliff softball entered another exciting chapter into their cross-town rivalry on Saturday as the two split a double-header on the Mustangs campus. M’side earned their game one win 5-0 behind the bats of Morgan Nixon and Ellie Cropley who each drove in two runs in the victory. Grace Buffington also pitched a gem for the Mustangs, getting two strikeouts while only allowing four hits in the win.

Briar Cliff bounced right back in game two winning 4-3 thanks in part to a big third inning, three-run homer by Alexis Westercamp. With two runners on, and two outs, Westercamp sent a three-run bomb over the left field fence to take a 3-2 edge. Morningside closed the gap to 4-3 in the fifth with a solo homer.

At the baseball diamond on The Cliff, the Chargers dropped their double-header with first-place Doane, 1-4, and 2-10. Cam Riemer drove in the lone run in game one to open up scoring in the first inning, but the bats just could not get going from there only adding three more hits in the rest of the game. BCU ended up in 4-0 hole early in game two, that deficit being doubled in the sixth before finally tacking on two runs of their own in the bottom frame of the sixth inning thanks to a big homerun from Jake Allen.

