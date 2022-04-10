Advertisement

Rags to Flags Yard Sale at Siouxland Freedom Park

The Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center at Siouxland Freedom Park
The Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center at Siouxland Freedom Park(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Chamberettes and Dakota County Leadership teamed up on Friday and Saturday for the third annual Rags to Flags Yard Sale.

The sale took place at Siouxland Freedom Park, inside of the Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center. It featured an assortment of items for sale, including clothes, books, cook wear and children’s toys.

All of the items were donated, and customers could negotiate a price for the items they picked to buy.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward new additions at the Park.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Crews respond to fire at cafe in Correctionville, Iowa
Multiple Departments Battle Fire At Cafe in Correctionville
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District offers contract to Chad Janzen.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton offers contract for new superintendent

Latest News

Performers at the Mainstage Dance Competition & Convention in Sioux City
Sioux City Convention Center hosts Mainstage Dance Competition & Convention
Tonight, the wind will settle some with increasing cloud cover overhead. Overnight lows will...
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Weekend Forecast
After searching for some eggs, kids got to enjoy some snacks and goodies
Kids hunt for easter eggs at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 17th Annual Easter egg hunt
Smiles the Bunny interacts with kids at Camp High Hopes
Camp High Hopes provides Easter fun for all ages and abilities at Easter Egg-Stravaganza