Rags to Flags Yard Sale at Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Chamberettes and Dakota County Leadership teamed up on Friday and Saturday for the third annual Rags to Flags Yard Sale.

The sale took place at Siouxland Freedom Park, inside of the Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center. It featured an assortment of items for sale, including clothes, books, cook wear and children’s toys.

All of the items were donated, and customers could negotiate a price for the items they picked to buy.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward new additions at the Park.

