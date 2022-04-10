Advertisement

Sioux City Convention Center hosts Mainstage Dance Competition & Convention

Performers at the Mainstage Dance Competition & Convention in Sioux City
Performers at the Mainstage Dance Competition & Convention in Sioux City(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dancers of all ages have been at the Sioux City Convention Center this weekend for the second annual Mainstage Dance Competition and Convention.

The event began on Friday and runs through Sunday.

It features 11 dance studios and more than 400 dancers from Sioux City, Omaha, Sioux Falls and surrounding towns.

“We just want to celebrate local dance and local dance artists,” said Tracie Stanfield, Co-Director of Mainstage. “Because everyone in New York City and LA came from somewhere. So, this is a great place to come from, and we want to just celebrate the talent and the potential that is in this city.”

Dancers compete in categories including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, and hip hop.

The event concludes on Sunday with a convention featuring dance lessons with members from New York City’s Broadway Dance Center.

The highest scoring soloists also can receive a scholarship to the Broadway Dance Center.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Crews respond to fire at cafe in Correctionville, Iowa
Multiple Departments Battle Fire At Cafe in Correctionville
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District offers contract to Chad Janzen.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton offers contract for new superintendent

Latest News

The Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center at Siouxland Freedom Park
Rags to Flags Yard Sale at Siouxland Freedom Park
Tonight, the wind will settle some with increasing cloud cover overhead. Overnight lows will...
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Weekend Forecast
After searching for some eggs, kids got to enjoy some snacks and goodies
Kids hunt for easter eggs at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 17th Annual Easter egg hunt
Smiles the Bunny interacts with kids at Camp High Hopes
Camp High Hopes provides Easter fun for all ages and abilities at Easter Egg-Stravaganza