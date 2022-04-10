Sioux City Convention Center hosts Mainstage Dance Competition & Convention

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dancers of all ages have been at the Sioux City Convention Center this weekend for the second annual Mainstage Dance Competition and Convention.

The event began on Friday and runs through Sunday.

It features 11 dance studios and more than 400 dancers from Sioux City, Omaha, Sioux Falls and surrounding towns.

“We just want to celebrate local dance and local dance artists,” said Tracie Stanfield, Co-Director of Mainstage. “Because everyone in New York City and LA came from somewhere. So, this is a great place to come from, and we want to just celebrate the talent and the potential that is in this city.”

Dancers compete in categories including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, and hip hop.

The event concludes on Sunday with a convention featuring dance lessons with members from New York City’s Broadway Dance Center.

The highest scoring soloists also can receive a scholarship to the Broadway Dance Center.

