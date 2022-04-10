Advertisement

Siouxland high schoolers take over Morningside in day two of Sioux City Relays

Sioux City High School Relays
Sioux City High School Relays
By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Friday, we took a look at the first day of the 57th running of the Sioux City Relays with events from area colleges. On second and final day on Saturday, it was the high schoolers turn as they ran, jumped, and threw for glory.

In the boys high jump, Sioux City West’s Robbert Johnson cleared the 6′1′' bar on his first attempt to beat out MVAOCOU’s Will Forbes and take home first in the event.

On to the track in the boys 1,600M, it was the Sioux City North show as Gabe Nash, Yemane Kifle and WIll Lohr finished in first, second, and third, in the race. Nash finished with a top time of 4:20.81. Kifle and Lohr also finished in first and second respectively in the boys 3,200M earlier in the day.

Keeping with long distance events, in the girls 1,500M race, Sioux City East’s Kaia Davis took home first place with a final time of 4:51. Davis also came in first in the 3,000M race with a time of 10:23.45.

