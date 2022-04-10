‘They just want to be able to walk a little further each day’ - In-home care promotes patient safety and independence

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KTIV) - One Siouxland in-home care company is raising awareness by teaming up with the Parkinson’s Foundation, during this Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

Right At Home is an in-home care and assistance company that assists patients in the comfort of their own home.

Their goal is to keep patients safe in their homes, while also allowing them to feel independent. Caregivers can assist patients with tasks such as cooking and driving places, or provide reminders to hold patients accountable.

Caregivers say the independence is good for the overall mental health of the patients.

“There’s patients, people, people that you know, they just want to be able to walk a little further each day. They just want to be able to do something a little bit more each day. And just to see, you know, that expression in their face when they’re able to do something they haven’t been able to do in a while is priceless,” said Cami Delgado, Right At Home Scheduling Coordinator & Former Caregiver.

Right At Home provides in-home care in Norfolk, Wayne, South Sioux City, and more. More information about in-home care and services can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.