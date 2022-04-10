Advertisement

Wrapping up the weekend on a mild note with more warmth following us into the work week

Tonight, the skies will continue to clear and after midnight the wind will start to settle down from 15 to 20 miles per hour to 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the northwest.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today has been a great day to get outdoors here in Siouxland. Temperatures have soared into the 50s, 60s, and 70s across the region.

Western Siouxland is slightly cooler this afternoon whereas Eastern Siouxland is seeing a bit more warmth with temperatures nearing 70 degrees. We have kept partly cloudy skies overhead for most of the day. It has also been another windy day with a northwestern wind sweeping through the viewing area between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, the skies will continue to clear and after midnight the wind will start to settle down from 15 to 20 miles per hour to 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the northwest.

To start the work week, Monday is looking pleasant. We will see more sunshine and temperatures into the low to mid 60s. The winds will also be much calmer throughout the day tomorrow.

By Monday night we could see some rain showers moving through the region as we continue to track a system moving through the middle of this work week.

For all the latest weather details, be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5 and 10 this evening.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

