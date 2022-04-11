Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Pier Center for Autism Derby and Dreams

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A fundraiser themed with the Kentucky Derby is in Sioux City.

The Pier Center for Autism Derby and Dreams is a chance to raise funds for assisting people with autism. You can partake in silent and live auctions and of course, dress like you are going to the Kentucky Derby.

The Pier Center for Autism Derby and Dreams will take place at Country Celebrations on May 7 at 3:30 in Sioux City.

For any additional information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

