A chance of severe storms in Siouxland on Tuesday evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind calmed down a bit for a change and temperatures stayed pleasant for our Monday with a lot of our highs in the low 60s.

Changes are on the way yet again though and those changes could include severe storms.

We’ll see increasing clouds tonight and maybe a slight chance of a rain shower with lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday will continue to give us quite a few clouds although some clearing is expected to take place as the day goes along and some warmth and humidity will come along with that with highs in the low 70s for some and dew points rising from the 20s that were seen on Monday all the way into the 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

As a cold front pushes in Tuesday evening, some storms may be able to start developing and if they do, there’s a good chance that those could become severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has a lot of Siouxland in an enhanced risk of severe storms for Tuesday evening with damaging hail, gusty winds, and even tornadoes all a possibility.

The primary time for the severe threat will be from 5 pm until 11 pm in the KTIV viewing area.

The weather will then be quieting down Tuesday night and Wednesday is looking mostly quieter with partly cloudy skies although we can’t rule out an isolated rain shower with highs in the upper 40s and it will be a windy day.

Thursday will stay windy and cool as well with highs in the mid 40s.

Friday will rebound a small amount with highs closer to 50 under partly cloudy skies and it shouldn’t be as windy.

I’ll take a closer look at the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.