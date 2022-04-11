Court documents: Iowa man accused of fatally shooting brother with shotgun

POMEROY, Iowa (KTIV) - New details may reveal a motive for a fatal northwest Iowa shooting over the weekend.

Court documents state that 66-year-old Michael Hinners, of Pomeroy, Iowa, is charged with first-degree murder after investigators say he shot his brother, 59-year-old Anthony Hinners, at a home in Pomeroy on April 9.

A criminal complaint says the Hinners brothers were outside a home arguing about a car that wouldn’t start. The complaint alleges Michael Hinners pointed a 10-gauge shotgun at Anthony Hinners and shot him in the chest. Anthony Hinners died at the scene.

Michael Hinners has been booked into the Carroll County Jail on the murder charge.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.