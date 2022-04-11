Advertisement

Court documents: Iowa man accused of fatally shooting brother with shotgun

Michael Hinners, 66
Michael Hinners, 66(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Iowa (KTIV) - New details may reveal a motive for a fatal northwest Iowa shooting over the weekend.

Court documents state that 66-year-old Michael Hinners, of Pomeroy, Iowa, is charged with first-degree murder after investigators say he shot his brother, 59-year-old Anthony Hinners, at a home in Pomeroy on April 9.

A criminal complaint says the Hinners brothers were outside a home arguing about a car that wouldn’t start. The complaint alleges Michael Hinners pointed a 10-gauge shotgun at Anthony Hinners and shot him in the chest. Anthony Hinners died at the scene.

Michael Hinners has been booked into the Carroll County Jail on the murder charge.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hinners, 66
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DCI arrest man for first degree murder Saturday evening
Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
News conference at 3:00 PM on mass shooting at downtown Cedar Rapids night club
Highway 19 closed due to smoke from grass fire
Clay County, SD firefighters investigating grass fire at Spirit Mound
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook
A chance of severe storms in Siouxland on Tuesday evening
Liliana Gutierrez
Driver in fatal New Year’s Day shooting sentenced to 7 years in prison
Maxine Keys
Woman arrested after shooting in Norfolk, NE; no injuries reported
One person dead after fire near Norfolk, NE