Coyotes name Kayla Karius new head women’s basketball coach

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - University of South Dakota athletic director David Herbster has announced the hiring of Kayla Karius as the 11th women’s basketball head coach of the Coyotes. Karius takes the helm of a Coyote squad fresh off the first Sweet 16 appearance in program history. A familiar face to the program, Karius (formerly Tetschlag) served as an assistant to Dawn Plitzuweit for two seasons from 2016-18.

In her two seasons at USD, the Coyotes compiled a 52-16 record with a pair of Women’s National Invitation Tournament berths. The Coyotes won the 2017-18 Summit League regular season title and became the first Summit champion to go undefeated in league play in 24 years. Karius received the WBCA’s Thirty Under 30 award in 2018. Karius spent three seasons at Wisconsin and last season on the bench at Drake. The Bulldogs won 20 games and reached the WNIT’s round of 16. Karius worked with first-team all-Missouri Valley picks Grace Berg and Megan Meyer.

Karius will be formally introduced at a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday in the DakotaDome Club on USD’s campus. The press conference is open to the public and will be streamed live on social media.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.