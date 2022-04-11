Advertisement

Driver in fatal New Year’s Day shooting sentenced to 7 years in prison

Liliana Gutierrez
Liliana Gutierrez(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The fourth and final suspect for a shooting in Sioux City that ended with the death of an 18-year-old woman received their prison sentence Monday.

Liliana Gutierrez, 21, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for her involvement in a shooting on Jan. 1, 2021, in Sioux City’s Morningside area. A shooting where three people were injured, and 18-year-old Mia Kritis died.

According to court documents, Gutierrez was initially charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. But back in February 2022, Gutierrez pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement that reduced her charges. On April 11, she was sentenced for one count of accessory after the fact, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm.

With her plea agreement, Gutierrez admitted she drove Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer to a Morningside home on New Year’s Day in 2021. At the time, there were dozens of people attending a party at the home. Authorities say the men fired more than two dozen shots into the house, then got back in the car and fled.

The Morales brothers and Bauer have all pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and have been sentenced to prison.

