Judge rules Finkenauer did not qualify for Iowa primary ballot

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer will not appear on Iowa’s June 7 Democratic primary ballot after a ruling from a judge late Sunday night, according to the Des Moines Register.

Two Republicans challenged Finkenauer’s nomination papers, claiming she didn’t get enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot. The State Objections Panel rejected their challenge.

Last night’s ruling reversed that rejection, moving Finkenauer off the primary ballot. That decision is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

In a statement, Finkenauer called the ruling “outrageous” and “meritless.”

“Our campaign submitted more than 5,000 signatures, 1,500 more signatures than are required to qualify for the ballot. We are confident that we have met the requirements to be on the ballot,” Finkenauer said in the statement. “We are exploring all of our options to fight back hard against this meritless partisan attack, and to ensure that the voices of Iowans will be heard at the ballot box.”

Finkenauer, a former congresswoman from Dubuque, is competing for the democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

