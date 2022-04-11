A nice start to the week before showers and thunderstorms move in Tuesday

**Red Flag Warning for western Siouxland from 1 to 8 PM Monday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend gave us some pretty nice weather though it was a little breezy at times.

That will remain the theme for our Monday with sunshine overhead and a little bit of a breeze for the afternoon.

Though not to the level of wind that we had at times last week, it will be enough to give us another elevated fire risk in western Siouxland.

Temperatures end up in the low to mid 60s for highs.

Clouds will start to increase tonight and there will be a small chance for a shower as we approach dawn.

Scattered showers will be possible through our Tuesday with stronger winds in place as a warm front approaches the area.

Tuesday evening brings the chance for strong thunderstorms with tornadoes, large hail and gusty winds all possible.

The peak window for those storms is between 6 PM and midnight.

More on that threat and what to expect for the rest of the week on News 4 through the day.

