One man arrested after pursuit through multiple northeast Nebraska counties

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say a high-speed pursuit through multiple northeast Nebraska counties ended with the arrest of an Oregon man.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Chet Wilcox, of Bend, Oregon, was arrested over the weekend and faces several charges including operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and speeding at more than 100 mph.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 10 p.m. on April 9 they stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 near Pilger, Nebraska. Authorities stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Wilcox, because they say it was driving erratically and with its headlights off.

During the traffic stop, authorities say Wilcox appeared to be under the influence and backup was called in. When additional law enforcement arrived, authorities say Wilcox sped off and a pursuit was started.

The pursuit left Stanton County and entered Cuming County, with the fleeing vehicle going through Wisner, Beemer and near West Point. At one point, the West Point Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle using deflation spikes, but it was unsuccessful.

The pursuit eventually went into Dodge County and then to Burt County. Authorities say the pursuit ended near Lyons on Highway 77.

Following Wilcox’s arrested, Nebraska authorities learned he was wanted on charges from Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Wilcox has a history of resisting arrest and assault on police officers.

According to authorities, Wilcox claimed he was a sovereign citizen and not required to submit to law enforcement.

