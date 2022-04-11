Advertisement

One person dead after fire near Norfolk, NE

(MGN Online)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An elderly man in northeast Nebraska has died after a Monday morning fire.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11 a.m. first responders were sent to a residence on 550th Avenue, located northwest of Norfolk, for a fire. When they got to the scene, responders found a fire burning among the outbuildings on the property. And near the fire, they found the body of a man who died from fire-related injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the man has been identified as 72-year-old Stanley Acklie, who lived at the 550th Avenue residence.

A witness told authorities Acklie had been burning trash at that location. The witness said that when the fire looked to be going out of control, they went to inform Acklie, but instead found him dead from his injuries.

The initial investigation shows Acklie had been burning trash when his clothing caught fire. Further, it appeared Acklie attempted to remove his clothing but succumbed to the heat and flames and died.

