Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District discussing possible cell phone ban after cyberbullying incidents

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After gaining a reputation for fostering cyberbullying in the early 2010s, the anonymous posting social media app, Yik Yak, is back and creating similar issues.

The app, originally created in 2013 and relaunched in 2021, gives users the ability to make posts completely anonymously. All users need to sign up is a cell phone number.

This Monday night, school board members at the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District are meeting to discuss a potential ban on cell phones in response to reports of cyberbullying on Yik Yak.

“We’ve seen anonymous posts,” said James Craig, Superintendent of the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District. “We’ve seen responses to those posts where we have no way to track those posts. And that causes all sorts of problems, as people say things they shouldn’t about others.”

If the ban were passed, students wouldn’t be able to bring their phones or other smart devices like tablets or smartwatches in the school building, barring a medical exemption.

Students caught with phones in school would get three strikes, with the third resulting in potential expulsion.

The severity of the issue has led to the district getting the local sheriff’s office involved to get information from Yik Yak and issue subpoenas.

Although the issues with Yik Yak prompted the ban, Craig stated that this ban would also help raise the school’s overall quality of education.

“The bigger part of this conversation is that cell phones are a distraction anyway,” said Craig. “Not just when it comes to cyberbullying. They’re a disruption to the educational environment anyway, and so that’s what we’re really trying to relieve, is the ability for teachers to teach their classes, kids to learn with fewer interruptions.”

Craig had a message for parents worried about what their kids are doing online.

“It’s just important for parents to remember that they bought the phones, they’re in charge of that,” said Craig. “It’s their kids, they have a right to see that stuff, and we’ve just got to stay strong together.”

Yik Yak features tips and resources about cyberbullying on their website, yikyak.com.

We reached out to Yik Yak but neither KTIV nor the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has heard anything back just yet.

