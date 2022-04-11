Woman arrested after shooting in Norfolk, NE; no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - One person has been arrested after a shooting over the weekend in northeast Nebraska.

The Norfolk Police Division says Maxine Keys, 42, has been arrested and is charged with first-degree assault and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

According to the NPD, at about 8:40 a.m. on April 9, they received reports of a shooting inside a residence on W. Phillip Avenue. When officers got to the scene, an adult female resident claimed Keys, who is homeless, had been staying at the residence and was acting erratically.

Around 7:30 a.m, the female resident called for assistance in dealing with Keys. During this time, Keys allegedly became confrontational with the victim inside the residence and brandished a handgun.

Keys allegedly fired the gun at the female resident, who fled the home. Keys allegedly pursued her, but made it to a neighboring residence and was able to call 911.

No one was hit by gunfire during this incident.

Police eventually found Keys at the Norfolk Public Library later that morning at about 10 a.m. Keys was reportedly found with a handgun in her possession at the time of her arrest.

