Briar Cliff University announces interim president

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With their current president soon leaving, Briar Cliff University has announced who will be their interim president.

According to a press release, Patrick Jacobson-Schulte will become BCU’s interim president starting July 1, 2022. In the meantime, Jacobson-Schulte has been promoted to Executive Vice President to learn from and collaborate with Dr. Rachelle Keck, the university’s current president. Dr. Keck will soon be leaving BCU to become Grand View University’s next president.

Before this promotion, Jacobson-Schulte served as BCU’s Vice President of Finance and Chief Information Officer. He has also been the Executive Director of Finance & Operations for Northeast Metro Intermediate School District 916, Vice President Chief Financial Officer at Dakota County Technical College/Inver Hills Community College, Vice President for Finance & Treasurer at The Sage Colleges, and served as adjunct faculty for nine years.

“Since joining Briar Cliff in June of 2021 as Vice President of Finance, Patrick has shown his dedication and passion for the university to thrive. He has strengthened the university’s finances, strategized departmental excellence, projected financial growth opportunities, and enhanced operations,” said Mark Ward, Briar Cliff Board Chair and 2002 alumnus.

BCU officials say the Board of Trustees will launch a presidential search in the fall of 2022. Their hope is to name BCU’s 12th president by next July.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.