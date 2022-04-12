Advertisement

City council approves funds for wastewater treatment plant consultant

Estimated costs for the new Wastewater Treatment plant have not been determined, but Padmore...
Estimated costs for the new Wastewater Treatment plant have not been determined, but Padmore estimates it would cost between 150 and 250 million dollars. The City plans to use ARPA funds for the project, and the current plant will still be utilized and any machinery they can move to the new plant the City plans to do so.(KTIV)
By Matt Breen
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council has approved a resolution to spend up to $617,000 to pay a consultant to generate a comprehensive facility plan for Sioux City’s wastewater treatment plant.

Utilities Director Tom Pingel said the facility plan is required by the Department of Natural Resources in order to do any future work on the plant.

Pingel said a Minneapolis consulting firm will look at every process at the plant to see what improvements are needed for the next 20 years.

Not only will the consultant look at improvements at the existing plant, the consultant will also look at the cost of building a new wastewater treatment plant.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Michael Hinners, 66
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DCI arrest man for first degree murder Saturday evening
Liliana Gutierrez
Driver in fatal New Year’s Day shooting sentenced to 7 years in prison
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died
Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy: Jamie Gifford
News conference at 3:00 PM on mass shooting at downtown Cedar Rapids night club

Latest News

Public pools look for lifeguards for the season ahead.
City council approves increase in lifeguard pay, pool entrance fees
Cell Phone Ban
Cell Phone Ban
Hy-Vee and first responders give away hams to families in need.
Hy-Vee and first responders give away hams to families in need
President Biden to travel to Iowa
President Biden to visit Iowa Tuesday