City council approves funds for wastewater treatment plant consultant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council has approved a resolution to spend up to $617,000 to pay a consultant to generate a comprehensive facility plan for Sioux City’s wastewater treatment plant.

Utilities Director Tom Pingel said the facility plan is required by the Department of Natural Resources in order to do any future work on the plant.

Pingel said a Minneapolis consulting firm will look at every process at the plant to see what improvements are needed for the next 20 years.

Not only will the consultant look at improvements at the existing plant, the consultant will also look at the cost of building a new wastewater treatment plant.

