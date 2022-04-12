City council approves increase in lifeguard pay, pool entrance fees

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council has approved a pay increase for lifeguards at public pools and higher rates for users to support the lifeguard raises.

The city is experiencing a shortage of around twenty lifeguard positions, and hopes higher wages will attract more recruits.

Other swimming pools in the area offer wages as high as $13 per hour. Sioux City will now pay between $10 and $14 per hour. To pay for the raises, the council approved an increase in pool entrance fees of 50-cents to a one-dollar based on location and age.

The city hasn’t adjusted swimming pool fees since 2008.

