East Middle School has a catch for the Miracle League

By Nick Reis
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Miracle League of Sioux City’s Kevin Negaard continued his “Wanna Have A Catch” campaign Tuesday at Riverside Park in Sioux City.

For 365 days, Negaard will play catch with a different individual to help connect with others and raise money for the Miracle League. On day 85, he played catch with special needs students from East Middle School.

“For the young people especially, it’s just giving them opportunities that we’ve all had and we take for granted,” said Negaard. “But for them, it may be a brand new experience. So this is a really really special day.”

So far, in just under three months, Negaard has already raised more than half of his 100-thousand dollar goal.

Anyone interested in playing catch with Negaard is encouraged to sign up at wannahaveacatch.org.

