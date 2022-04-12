Advertisement

Former Plymouth County deputy pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs

Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs...
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs while on duty.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A former sheriff’s deputy in northwest Iowa has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs from the department’s evidence rooms, and homes he was searching while on duty.

Court documents state that 41-year-old Aaron Leusink, of Le Mars, entered guilty pleas to eleven counts, including first-degree burglary and felonious misconduct in office.

Leusink, a former Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputy, was accused of taking prescription drugs from homes he was searching, and pills that were evidence in other cases. Leusink was also accused of committing burglaries at five Plymouth County pharmacies.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Risk for severe weather Tuesday evening
Tornado watch issued for parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota until 10 PM
Liliana Gutierrez
Driver in fatal New Year’s Day shooting sentenced to 7 years in prison
Chet Wilcox is facing multiple charges after a pursuit over the weekend through multiple...
One man arrested after pursuit through multiple northeast Nebraska counties
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died

Latest News

SCCSD to eliminate 17 positions, offer new jobs
Employees at Red's All Natural wore blue on Tuesday for autism awareness.
Red’s All Natural turns blue for autism awareness
South Dakota authorities searching for missing 60-year-old woman
South Dakota House votes to impeach Ravnsborg; case moves to State Senate